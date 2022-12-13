Prelude Capital Management LLC Has $3.68 Million Stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Prelude Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 108,635 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $3,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in First Horizon by 13.3% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in First Horizon by 18.2% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in First Horizon in the second quarter worth $677,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in First Horizon in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Horizon by 9.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 138,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Horizon news, insider David T. Popwell sold 139,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $3,456,015.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 527,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,045,502.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Tammy Locascio sold 36,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total transaction of $881,789.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 169,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,120,518.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David T. Popwell sold 139,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $3,456,015.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 527,091 shares in the company, valued at $13,045,502.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE FHN opened at $24.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. First Horizon Co. has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $24.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.14.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 26.45%. The company had revenue of $875.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, First Horizon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.25.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

