Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Issued By William Blair

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Guidewire Software in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 7th. William Blair analyst D. Becker now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.34). The consensus estimate for Guidewire Software’s current full-year earnings is ($1.50) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Guidewire Software’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.73) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.75) EPS.

GWRE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Guidewire Software from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Guidewire Software to $75.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Guidewire Software from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Guidewire Software from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Guidewire Software from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.00.

Shares of NYSE:GWRE opened at $63.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.80 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Guidewire Software has a 52 week low of $52.08 and a 52 week high of $115.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.04.

In other Guidewire Software news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 27,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $1,745,516.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 201,160 shares in the company, valued at $12,636,871.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 27,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $1,745,516.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 201,160 shares in the company, valued at $12,636,871.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 2,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $182,429.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,430,568.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,202 shares of company stock worth $2,588,310 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GWRE. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 22.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,135,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,602,000 after acquiring an additional 398,155 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 33.1% in the first quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 1,376,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,239,000 after buying an additional 342,391 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 32.2% in the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,399,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,377,000 after buying an additional 341,273 shares during the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. increased its holdings in Guidewire Software by 14.6% in the first quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 2,245,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,491,000 after buying an additional 286,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Guidewire Software in the first quarter valued at about $21,836,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud comprising PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

