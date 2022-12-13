Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust Cut by Capital One Financial (NYSE:NSA)

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 7th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.74. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s current full-year earnings is $2.81 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

NSA has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.88.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Up 1.5 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Storage Affiliates Trust

Shares of NYSE:NSA opened at $39.03 on Monday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $36.75 and a 12-month high of $70.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.52, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.66.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 46.2% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 93,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,695,000 after buying an additional 29,622 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $184,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 47,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at National Storage Affiliates Trust

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen acquired 53,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.88 per share, with a total value of $2,007,640.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,064,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,976,555.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO David Cramer acquired 10,000 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.88 per share, for a total transaction of $378,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 1,902,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,078,897.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen acquired 53,000 shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.88 per share, with a total value of $2,007,640.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 4,064,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,976,555.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 69,252 shares of company stock valued at $2,623,760. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 234.05%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

Featured Stories

