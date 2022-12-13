Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for United Natural Foods, Inc. Lowered by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:UNFI)

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of United Natural Foods in a research report issued on Thursday, December 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst E. Larson now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.16. The consensus estimate for United Natural Foods’ current full-year earnings is $4.98 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for United Natural Foods’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.32 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of United Natural Foods to $50.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

United Natural Foods Stock Up 2.0 %

UNFI opened at $39.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.70. United Natural Foods has a 12 month low of $32.90 and a 12 month high of $52.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.87. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.04.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.33 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS.

United Natural Foods declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other United Natural Foods news, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. acquired 2,932 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.98 per share, for a total transaction of $99,629.36. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,928,806.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UNFI. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in United Natural Foods by 163.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in United Natural Foods by 307.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in United Natural Foods by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in United Natural Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 88.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

