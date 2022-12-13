Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) Issued By Brookline Capital Management

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Brookline Capital Management lifted their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 7th. Brookline Capital Management analyst L. Cann now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.27) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.32). The consensus estimate for X4 Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.50) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for X4 Pharmaceuticals’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.05.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.2 %

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on XFOR. Piper Sandler started coverage on X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on X4 Pharmaceuticals from $3.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.

Shares of XFOR opened at $0.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.37. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $3.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On X4 Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEA Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $11,155,000. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 111.6% during the third quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 6,389,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,926,000 after buying an additional 3,369,896 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 258.7% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 4,126,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,056,000 after buying an additional 2,975,993 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 348.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,208,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,625,000. 33.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, a small molecule inhibitor of the chemokine receptor C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; and Phase Ib clinical trial to treat chronic neutropenia and Waldenström macroglobulinemia.

