Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for PDC Energy, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for PDC Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, December 7th. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now expects that the energy producer will earn $3.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.88. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for PDC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $15.82 per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com lowered PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.75.

PDC Energy Stock Up 1.2 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PDC Energy

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $62.55 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. PDC Energy has a 12-month low of $44.00 and a 12-month high of $89.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 2.51.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in PDC Energy by 129.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in PDC Energy in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in PDC Energy by 350.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 631 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in PDC Energy by 38.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 831 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 853 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at PDC Energy

In other PDC Energy news, SVP Nicole L. Martinet sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $574,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,613,412. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Pamela R. Butcher acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.28 per share, for a total transaction of $68,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $326,856.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Nicole L. Martinet sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $574,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,066 shares in the company, valued at $3,613,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,839 shares of company stock worth $4,883,196 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PDC Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%. This is a positive change from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 7.18%.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Featured Articles

