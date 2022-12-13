Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Reduced by KeyCorp

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Callon Petroleum in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 7th. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $3.88 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $4.44. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Callon Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $14.84 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s Q1 2023 earnings at $4.07 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.91 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.96 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CPE. Citigroup raised their target price on Callon Petroleum from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Callon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Callon Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Callon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.71.

NYSE:CPE opened at $35.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.09. Callon Petroleum has a 1 year low of $31.23 and a 1 year high of $66.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPE. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Callon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $298,000. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Callon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $864,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 207,237 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $8,124,000 after acquiring an additional 40,761 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

