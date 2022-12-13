Ramaco Resources, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $3.44 Per Share (NASDAQ:METC)

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Ramaco Resources in a report released on Thursday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of $3.44 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.56. The consensus estimate for Ramaco Resources’ current full-year earnings is $2.82 per share.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $136.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.00 million. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 47.39%.

Ramaco Resources Trading Down 1.6 %

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Ramaco Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Ramaco Resources from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ramaco Resources from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:METC opened at $8.86 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.92 million, a P/E ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.07. Ramaco Resources has a 12-month low of $8.43 and a 12-month high of $21.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ramaco Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of METC. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Ramaco Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Ramaco Resources’s payout ratio is presently 16.79%.

About Ramaco Resources



Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,200 acres of controlled mineral and 16 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property comprising approximately 41,300 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 62,100 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,570 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

Featured Articles

