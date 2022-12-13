RBG Holdings plc (LON:RBGP) Insider Nicola Foulston Buys 35,000 Shares

RBG Holdings plc (LON:RBGP – Get Rating) insider Nicola Foulston purchased 35,000 shares of RBG stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 67 ($0.82) per share, with a total value of £23,450 ($28,769.48).

Nicola Foulston also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 5th, Nicola Foulston purchased 25,000 shares of RBG stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 66 ($0.81) per share, with a total value of £16,500 ($20,242.91).

RBG Price Performance

RBGP opened at GBX 67 ($0.82) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.77, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of £63.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 825.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 80.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 87.47. RBG Holdings plc has a 1 year low of GBX 55 ($0.67) and a 1 year high of GBX 137.89 ($1.69).

RBG Company Profile

RBG Holdings plc provides legal and professional services to companies, banks, entrepreneurs, and individuals in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Legal Services, Litigation Finance, and Other Professional Services segments. The company offers legal services in respect of commercial disputes, including claims for breach of contract, negligence, commercial fraud, shareholder, and company disputes, as well as cross-border insolvency services; and corporate investigations, financial crime, contentious probate, arbitration, and mediation services to companies, banks, entrepreneurs, and individuals.

