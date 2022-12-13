Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $219,000 Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 80.9% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $106.10 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.35 and a 1 year high of $116.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.45.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

