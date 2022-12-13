Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $46.91 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $56.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.25 and its 200 day moving average is $46.03.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.