Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 236 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,428,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,635,943,000 after purchasing an additional 4,536,340 shares in the last quarter. Members Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 141.7% in the 2nd quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 4,100,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404,052 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,663,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,896,000 after buying an additional 2,379,012 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $251,096,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,865,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,764,000 after buying an additional 2,267,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

AGG stock opened at $98.81 on Tuesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $93.20 and a 1 year high of $114.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.47.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

