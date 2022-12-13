Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 4,000 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MIY. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the first quarter valued at about $234,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the first quarter valued at about $180,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 7.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 61,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 4,441 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 1.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the first quarter valued at about $161,000. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund stock opened at $11.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.67. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.56 and a 52 week high of $15.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.0405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

