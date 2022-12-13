Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 541 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,837 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 133,525,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,599,640,000 after purchasing an additional 36,016,818 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,569,366 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,073,716,000 after acquiring an additional 30,732,205 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,577,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,170,192,000 after acquiring an additional 17,896,122 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,555,616 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,095,399,000 after acquiring an additional 316,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,140,967 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,757,811,000 after acquiring an additional 3,358,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $598,916.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 130,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,470,108.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $70.67 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.44. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $156.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on AMD shares. HSBC started coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.88.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

