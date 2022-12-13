Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,837 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 352.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 30,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,089,000 after purchasing an additional 23,530 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 6,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $327,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 4,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. 40.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLD stock opened at $165.68 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $150.57 and a 1 year high of $193.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.20.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

