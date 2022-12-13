Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Maxim Group lowered shares of Reed’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Reed’s Stock Performance

Reed’s stock opened at $0.08 on Friday. Reed’s has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reed’s

About Reed’s

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Reed’s by 178.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 102,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 65,773 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Reed’s by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 159,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 49,170 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Reed’s by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 971,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empery Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Reed’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $421,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.14% of the company’s stock.

Reed's, Inc manufactures and distributes handcrafted natural beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's ready to drink products; Virgil's handcrafted sodas; and other ginger beverages under the Reed's brand.

