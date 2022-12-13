Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reed’s (NASDAQ:REED – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Separately, Maxim Group lowered shares of Reed’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th.
Reed’s Stock Performance
Reed’s stock opened at $0.08 on Friday. Reed’s has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.12.
About Reed’s
Reed's, Inc manufactures and distributes handcrafted natural beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's ready to drink products; Virgil's handcrafted sodas; and other ginger beverages under the Reed's brand.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Reed's (REED)
