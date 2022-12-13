Research Analysts Set Expectations for Omega Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:OMGA)

Omega Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Omega Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, December 8th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.10) for the year. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Omega Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.12) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Omega Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.75) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.78) EPS.

Separately, Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Omega Therapeutics stock opened at $6.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $290.22 million, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 0.44. Omega Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.98 and a 1-year high of $15.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.90. The company has a current ratio of 10.96, a quick ratio of 10.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Omega Therapeutics by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 991,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 241,526 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Omega Therapeutics by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Omega Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Omega Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,644,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard A. Young sold 10,000 shares of Omega Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 784,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,272,944. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

Omega Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming platform harnesses the power of epigenetics, as well as the mechanism that controls gene expression and aspect of an organism's life. The company's platform enables control of fundamental epigenetic processes to correct the root cause of disease by returning aberrant gene expression to a range without altering native nucleic acid sequences.

