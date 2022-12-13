Research Analysts Set Expectations for SM Energy’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for SM Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 7th. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now anticipates that the energy company will earn $7.41 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.77. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for SM Energy’s current full-year earnings is $7.36 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for SM Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.54 EPS.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $835.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.92 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 36.09% and a return on equity of 37.36%.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SM Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

SM stock opened at $35.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 4.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. SM Energy has a 52 week low of $25.23 and a 52 week high of $54.97.

In other SM Energy news, Director Julio M. Quintana sold 22,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $954,217.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 121,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,217,983.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 677.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 583 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 867 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 1,338.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

