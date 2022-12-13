Riverbridge Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Riverbridge Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,991,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,428 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Privia Health Group were worth $57,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 5.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,540,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $621,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,075,000. 62.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Privia Health Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ PRVA opened at $24.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.22. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.99 and a twelve month high of $44.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Privia Health Group had a negative return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $342.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.66 million. Research analysts predict that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Privia Health Group news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 11,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $410,493.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,288,528 shares in the company, valued at $220,350,021.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 11,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $410,493.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,288,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,350,021.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Advisors L.L.C. Mbd sold 3,186,888 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $71,896,193.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,826,071 shares in the company, valued at $560,076,161.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,718,558 shares of company stock worth $121,293,918 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Privia Health Group to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Privia Health Group from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Privia Health Group from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Privia Health Group to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.36.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

See Also

