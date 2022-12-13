Riverbridge Partners LLC Has $57.30 Million Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Riverbridge Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 347,196 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 43,850 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $57,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of CRM stock opened at $133.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $149.95 and a 200-day moving average of $163.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.02 and a 12-month high of $270.56. The company has a market capitalization of $133.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 475.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.10.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.88, for a total transaction of $6,823,123.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,786,056.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $104,643.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,179.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 47,095 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.88, for a total transaction of $6,823,123.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,786,056.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 198,322 shares of company stock worth $30,145,590. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRM. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Guggenheim raised shares of Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.50.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

