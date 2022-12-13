Riverbridge Partners LLC Has $87.73 Million Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Riverbridge Partners LLC lowered its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 170,806 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 18,757 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 1.4% of Riverbridge Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $87,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Knott David M Jr bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 21st. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $596.16.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 1.2 %

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.00, for a total value of $329,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,463 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,705. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH opened at $545.86 on Tuesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $445.73 and a 1-year high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $530.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $520.50. The company has a market capitalization of $510.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.73.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The business had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.32%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

