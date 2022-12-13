Riverbridge Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Riverbridge Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 369,606 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 77,051 shares during the period. Tyler Technologies accounts for about 2.0% of Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $122,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,603,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,047,844,000 after purchasing an additional 66,211 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,278,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,903,323,000 after purchasing an additional 35,064 shares during the period. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 26,110.5% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,336,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327,754 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 15.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 762,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,347,000 after purchasing an additional 101,365 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 13.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 618,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,666,000 after purchasing an additional 74,542 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TYL shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $322.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $403.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.08.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 400 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.49, for a total value of $137,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,071.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 400 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.49, for a total value of $137,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,071.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.73, for a total value of $804,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,769,779.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $325.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 73.41 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $327.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $349.54. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $281.11 and a 52 week high of $544.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $473.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.54 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 10.26%. Equities research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

