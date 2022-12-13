Riverbridge Partners LLC Sells 50,392 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Riverbridge Partners LLC lessened its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 485,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 50,392 shares during the period. Analog Devices comprises about 1.1% of Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Riverbridge Partners LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $70,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADI. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 101.2% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 333.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 1,116.7% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 50.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $209.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.67.

Shares of ADI stock opened at $172.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.48 and a 1 year high of $184.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $154.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.58%.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,985,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 1,700 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $272,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,985,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Champy sold 5,547 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $942,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,047 shares of company stock worth $2,163,904 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

