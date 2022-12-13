Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Buys 446 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 14.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 670,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,597,000 after acquiring an additional 82,778 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth approximately $639,000. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 5.6% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 154,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,592,000 after acquiring an additional 8,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth approximately $17,762,000. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.90.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Price Performance

In other news, Director Herbert A. Allen III bought 33,200 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,961,069.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Herbert A. Allen III purchased 33,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 13,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $840,155.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 184,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,289,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola stock opened at $63.97 on Tuesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $276.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.59.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.75% and a net margin of 23.44%. The firm had revenue of $11.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.86%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

