Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Decreases Position in PepperLime Health Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PEPLU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC cut its position in PepperLime Health Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PEPLU – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,001 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepperLime Health Acquisition were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Wealthspring Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of PepperLime Health Acquisition by 3.0% in the first quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 84,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the period.

PepperLime Health Acquisition Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of PEPLU stock opened at $9.98 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.99. PepperLime Health Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $10.81.

About PepperLime Health Acquisition

PepperLime Health Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

