Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Has $662,000 Stake in DUET Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DUETU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC decreased its position in DUET Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DUETU – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in DUET Acquisition were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DUET Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $838,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of DUET Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $515,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DUET Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $3,737,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of DUET Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DUET Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $2,457,000.

Get DUET Acquisition alerts:

DUET Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DUETU opened at $10.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.00. DUET Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.91 and a 1-year high of $10.30.

DUET Acquisition Company Profile

DUET Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operation. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUETU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DUET Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DUETU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DUET Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DUET Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.