Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FIACU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FIACU – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,726 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Focus Impact Acquisition were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 186,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 17,213 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition by 235.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Focus Impact Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $184,000.

Get Focus Impact Acquisition alerts:

Focus Impact Acquisition Stock Performance

FIACU opened at $10.04 on Tuesday. Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.92 and a twelve month high of $10.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.02.

Focus Impact Acquisition Profile

Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the education technology, technology-enabled manufacturing and services, and financial and healthcare technology sectors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Focus Impact Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FIACU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Impact Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Impact Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.