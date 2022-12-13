Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AFTR)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:AFTR – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 67,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC owned about 0.22% of AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $6,136,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $4,743,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $4,204,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $1,518,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $415,000. 72.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition stock opened at $9.98 on Tuesday. AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.57 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.78.
AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Profile
AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets in the healthcare and technology industry.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition (AFTR)
- Why the Cracker Barrel Selloff Looks Overcooked
- Coinbase Global Stock is a Falling Meat Cleaver
- It’s Still Too Soon to Shop for Kohl’s Stock
- Three Small-Cap Biotech Stocks to Consider Now
- What To Expect From The Q4 Earnings Reporting Season
Receive News & Ratings for AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AfterNext HealthTech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.