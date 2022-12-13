Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Home Plate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HPLTU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in Home Plate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HPLTU – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 61,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Plate Acquisition were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPLTU. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Home Plate Acquisition by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Plate Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Plate Acquisition by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 14,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 6,143 shares during the period.

Home Plate Acquisition Stock Performance

HPLTU stock opened at $9.96 on Tuesday. Home Plate Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $10.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.88 and its 200 day moving average is $9.85.

Home Plate Acquisition Company Profile

Home Plate Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial technology and embedded finance sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

