Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Sells 1,040 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 211.6% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EEM stock opened at $38.90 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.49 and a fifty-two week high of $50.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

