Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Sells 32,045 Shares of Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,045 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Slam were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLAMU. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Slam by 5.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Slam by 117.5% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,944 shares during the period. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Slam during the 1st quarter valued at $1,230,000.

Slam Trading Up 0.1 %

OTCMKTS:SLAMU opened at $10.07 on Tuesday. Slam Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $10.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.98 and its 200 day moving average is $9.91.

About Slam

Slam Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

