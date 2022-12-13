Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Takes $668,000 Position in Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:DRAY)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:DRAY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 67,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at $841,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I by 21.7% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 309,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 55,132 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I by 34.3% in the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 586,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,805,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I in the second quarter valued at $995,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I in the second quarter valued at $701,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DRAY opened at $10.13 on Tuesday. Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I has a 1 year low of $9.79 and a 1 year high of $10.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.99.

About Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I

Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger or mergers, amalgamation, share exchange, share purchase, asset acquisition, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the software, data and technology, media, and telecom industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macondray Capital Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.