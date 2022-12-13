Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,095 General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,095 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 134.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of GD opened at $249.62 on Tuesday. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $197.03 and a 1 year high of $256.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.44. The company has a market capitalization of $68.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.34.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on GD. Cowen raised their price objective on General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $298.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.27.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

