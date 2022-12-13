Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,412 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 53.2% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 84.8% during the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $79.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $75.83 and a 1-year high of $114.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.73.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MDT. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.58.

Medtronic Company Profile



Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

