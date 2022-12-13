Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Buys 4,504 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 69.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,504 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 805.6% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 527.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 2,306.7% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 119.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter worth $85,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

FNDX opened at $54.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.03. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $47.50 and a 52-week high of $60.29.

