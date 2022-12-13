Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Cuts Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 7.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 13.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,811,000 after purchasing an additional 6,685 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 10.8% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 12.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at approximately $462,000. 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Amit Sinha sold 18,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $3,187,062.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 319,023 shares in the company, valued at $53,586,293.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, President Amit Sinha sold 18,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $3,187,062.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 319,023 shares in the company, valued at $53,586,293.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 32,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $5,415,184.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 290,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,811,914.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 175,339 shares of company stock worth $29,386,731. 19.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zscaler Trading Up 3.4 %

ZS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Zscaler in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Zscaler in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Zscaler from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Zscaler in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Zscaler from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.97.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $121.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.63 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.47 and a 1 year high of $332.50.

Zscaler Profile

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Articles

