Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Has $251,000 Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2,233.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 99.0% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 112.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 100.0% in the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.
CrowdStrike Trading Up 3.0 %
Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $118.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.38. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.89 and a 12-month high of $242.00.
Insider Buying and Selling
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CRWD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $235.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.97.
CrowdStrike Company Profile
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CrowdStrike (CRWD)
- Why the Cracker Barrel Selloff Looks Overcooked
- Coinbase Global Stock is a Falling Meat Cleaver
- It’s Still Too Soon to Shop for Kohl’s Stock
- Three Small-Cap Biotech Stocks to Consider Now
- Two Blue Chip Health Companies The Institutions Are Buying
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.