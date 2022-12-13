Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 51.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,571,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,220,899,000 after purchasing an additional 66,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,285,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,066,932,000 after purchasing an additional 184,139 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 43.0% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,877,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $799,968,000 after purchasing an additional 564,607 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 345.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,224,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $521,952,000 after purchasing an additional 949,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 12.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,073,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $457,464,000 after acquiring an additional 119,608 shares during the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LRCX stock opened at $464.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.41. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $299.59 and a 12 month high of $731.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $415.93 and its 200 day moving average is $438.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 74.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.36 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 34.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.79%.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $405.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research to $430.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $504.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $490.32.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

