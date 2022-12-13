Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1.6% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 36.2% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the second quarter worth approximately $542,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the second quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 7.0% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 58,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,488,000 after buying an additional 3,847 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SJM stock opened at $155.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.24. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $119.82 and a twelve month high of $156.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.55%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SJM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

