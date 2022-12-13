Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,350 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USB. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 61.7% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 177.5% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 147.8% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of USB stock opened at $43.46 on Tuesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $38.39 and a 12 month high of $63.57. The stock has a market cap of $64.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.44.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,602,620.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,602,620.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $650,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,983,130.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,301 shares of company stock valued at $2,368,658 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.47.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

