Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Sold by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra in the second quarter worth $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Sempra by 260.0% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management increased its stake in Sempra by 70.8% in the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sempra in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Sempra by 96.1% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sempra alerts:

Sempra Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $165.53 on Tuesday. Sempra has a 1-year low of $124.44 and a 1-year high of $176.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $153.97 and a 200-day moving average of $157.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $52.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.68.

Sempra Announces Dividend

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a $1.145 dividend. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. Sempra’s payout ratio is 64.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sempra in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sempra from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Sempra from $189.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.40.

Sempra Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.