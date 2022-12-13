Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) Receives $90.83 Consensus PT from Analysts

Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.83.

Several analysts have issued reports on SSLLF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Siltronic from €80.00 ($84.21) to €70.00 ($73.68) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Siltronic from €115.00 ($121.05) to €90.00 ($94.74) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered Siltronic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €85.00 ($89.47) price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

Siltronic Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSLLF opened at $85.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.85. Siltronic has a 52-week low of $54.77 and a 52-week high of $153.65.

Siltronic Company Profile

Siltronic ( OTCMKTS:SSLLF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $477.75 million during the quarter.

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells hyperpure semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. It offers polished and epitaxial wafers. The company also provides special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, an optimal crystal for polished wafers; PowerFZ, a wafer product based on the float zone method; and HIREF, a high reflective non-polished wafer product.

