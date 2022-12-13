SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Purchased by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,537 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.33% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $50,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 79.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the second quarter worth $27,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter worth $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 431.8% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 274.1% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SEDG shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $283.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised SolarEdge Technologies to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $400.00 to $379.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $419.00 to $379.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.40.

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $314.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.53. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.15 and a 1 year high of $375.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $277.82.

In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.75, for a total value of $1,538,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 162,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,931,822. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,641,375 in the last three months. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

