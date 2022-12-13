Sonnet BioTherapeutics (SONN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Wednesday, December 14th.
Sonnet BioTherapeutics Trading Down 2.0 %
Sonnet BioTherapeutics stock opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $9.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.65.
Separately, Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd.
Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops platform for biologic medicines of single or bispecific action. The company develops fully human albumin binding technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.
