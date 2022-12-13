Sonnet BioTherapeutics (SONN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Wednesday, December 14th.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Trading Down 2.0 %

Sonnet BioTherapeutics stock opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. Sonnet BioTherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $9.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd.

Institutional Trading of Sonnet BioTherapeutics

About Sonnet BioTherapeutics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sonnet BioTherapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SONN Get Rating ) by 438.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,801,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,466,470 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.99% of Sonnet BioTherapeutics worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops platform for biologic medicines of single or bispecific action. The company develops fully human albumin binding technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.

