Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK) and GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) Head-To-Head Analysis

Sono-Tek (NASDAQ:SOTK – Get Rating) and GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sono-Tek and GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Sono-Tek alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sono-Tek $17.13 million 5.94 $2.54 million $0.09 71.81 GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft $5.56 billion 1.28 $361.05 million N/A N/A

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has higher revenue and earnings than Sono-Tek.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sono-Tek 0 0 1 0 3.00 GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft 3 2 0 0 1.40

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Sono-Tek and GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sono-Tek presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 54.74%. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus price target of $40.67, indicating a potential upside of 2.80%. Given Sono-Tek’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Sono-Tek is more favorable than GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft.

Volatility & Risk

Sono-Tek has a beta of -0.2, meaning that its share price is 120% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sono-Tek and GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sono-Tek 8.12% 10.14% 7.67% GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft 6.59% 15.85% 5.82%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.7% of Sono-Tek shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of Sono-Tek shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sono-Tek beats GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sono-Tek

(Get Rating)

Sono-Tek Corporation designs and manufactures ultrasonic coating systems for applying on parts and components for the microelectronics/electronics, alternative energy, medical, industrial, and research and development/other markets worldwide. It also designs and manufactures custom-engineered ultrasonic coating systems; and provides nozzles and generators for manufacturers' equipment. The company's products include integrated multi-axis coating systems, integrated coating systems, fluxing systems, OEM systems, and other related systems. It markets and distributes its products through independent distributors and sales representatives. The company was incorporated in 1975 and is based in Milton, New York.

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Rating)

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies. It provides separators, decanters, homogenizers, valves, and pumps; and process solutions for the dairy, food, beverage, chemical, and other industries. The company also offers solutions for food processing and pharmaceutical industries, which includes preparation, marinating, and processing of meat, poultry, seafood, vegan products, pasta production, baking, slicing, packaging, and confectionary, as well as frozen food processing; and granulation systems and tablet presses. In addition, it provides integrated customer solutions for milk production and livestock farming, such as automatic milking, feeding systems, conventional milking solutions, manure handling, and digital herd management tools; and sustainable energy solutions for an array of industries including food, beverage, dairy, and oil and gas in the field of industrial refrigeration and temperature control. The company was formerly known as mg technologies ag and changed its name to GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in 2005. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Sono-Tek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sono-Tek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.