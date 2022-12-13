Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Spark Networks Trading Up 0.8 %
NYSE:LOV opened at $1.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.04. Spark Networks has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.47.
Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.32). Spark Networks had a negative net margin of 17.33% and a negative return on equity of 93.97%. The company had revenue of $48.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Spark Networks will post -7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Spark Networks Company Profile
Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious communities in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, and SilverSingles brands.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Spark Networks (LOV)
- Coinbase Global Stock is a Falling Meat Cleaver
- It’s Still Too Soon to Shop for Kohl’s Stock
- Three Small-Cap Biotech Stocks to Consider Now
- Two Blue Chip Health Companies The Institutions Are Buying
- What To Expect From The Q4 Earnings Reporting Season
Receive News & Ratings for Spark Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.