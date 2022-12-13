Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Spark Networks Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:LOV opened at $1.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.04. Spark Networks has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.47.

Get Spark Networks alerts:

Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.32). Spark Networks had a negative net margin of 17.33% and a negative return on equity of 93.97%. The company had revenue of $48.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Spark Networks will post -7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spark Networks Company Profile

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering to the 40+ age demographic and religious communities in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the Zoosk, EliteSingles, Christian Mingle, Jdate, JSwipe, and SilverSingles brands.

Featured Articles

