SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,183 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 209 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at about $1,164,962,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 526,574.6% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,107,380 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,163,993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106,790 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 85.7% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,005,530 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,875,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310,617 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 44.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,659,249 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,370,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,860 shares during the period. Finally, Harris Associates L P grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 53.6% in the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 2,790,355 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,045,239,000 after purchasing an additional 973,158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Cfra lowered shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $211.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Netflix to $405.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $318.37.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $315.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.29. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $620.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $277.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

