SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Has $292,000 Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 1,025.0% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 40.6% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ FISV opened at $102.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $110.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.56 and its 200 day moving average is $99.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.74%. Research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $470,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 224,003 shares in the company, valued at $23,139,509.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $405,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 99,094 shares in the company, valued at $10,039,213.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $470,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 224,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,139,509.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,550 shares of company stock worth $1,275,255. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FISV has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on Fiserv from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Fiserv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Fiserv from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fiserv from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.96.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

