SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 746 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $333,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,351,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $1,498,000. 94.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $290.53 on Tuesday. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $236.20 and a twelve month high of $391.15. The firm has a market cap of $31.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.31 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $277.04 and a 200-day moving average of $306.93.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). SBA Communications had a net margin of 16.01% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $675.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.55%.

SBAC has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $389.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $323.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $308.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $408.00 to $346.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $345.60.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

