Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Acquires Shares of 94,923 First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 94,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,804,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $541,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 24.1% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the second quarter worth $201,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the second quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the second quarter worth $448,000.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FMB opened at $50.58 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.39 and its 200-day moving average is $50.31. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $48.07 and a twelve month high of $57.17.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.119 per share. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd.

